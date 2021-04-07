Bulldogs begin road swing with win over the Owls

Georgia Athletics

Photo: Georgia Athletics

KENNESAW, Ga. – The 20th-ranked Georgia softball team picked up a 3-1 victory over Kennesaw State Wednesday at Bailey Park.

Freshman shortstop Ellie Armistead finished 2-for-3 with a double and a triple Wednesday. Her RBI double in the fifth tied the game for Georgia.

Graduate Mary Wilson Avant (13-3) pitched a complete game in the circle, allowing one run on four hits. She struck out six Owls in the game and allowed no walks.

A solo home run by KSU’s Cheyanne Sales put the Owls (14-18) ahead in the fourth, 1-0.

With freshman Jayda Kearney on second, Armistead picked up her second hit of the game, a double to left, to drive in Kearney and tie the game. Junior Savana Sikes stepped in and blasted her sixth home run of the season to centerfield to give Georgia (24-7) a 3-1 lead.

Avant allowed just one hit after Georgia took the lead, securing the victory for the Bulldogs.

Up next, Georgia will continue its road swing with a three-game series at No. 10 Kentucky. The series begins in Lexington Saturday at 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday’s games will air on SEC Network.