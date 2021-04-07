BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOT, UNI, LTC, LINK, THETA By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Price analysis 4/7: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOT, UNI, LTC, LINK, THETA

According to CoinShares, the institutional inflow into crypto products hit $4.5 billion in Q1, which is 11% higher than the intake seen in Q4 2020. This shows that institutional interest is on the rise but the quarter-on-quarter growth has slowed down from the 240% recorded in Q4 2020.

As price moves higher, more funds are needed to sustain the levels. Therefore, if institutional inflows do not pick up in the next few days, Bitcoin (BTC) and other altcoins could witness a major correction.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360