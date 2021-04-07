Brady: Joining Bucs after 20 years with Pats ‘invigorating’

Leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years was not an easy decision for Tom Brady. However, it certainly sounds like the seven-time Super Bowl champion is happy he moved on.

In an exclusive interview with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America,” Brady said starting from scratch with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season was “in a lot of ways really invigorating.”

“You know when you’re at the Patriots, everyone would always come to me and introduce themselves to me because I was kind of the mainstay,” Brady said. “But I was the new guy for the first time, you know, and that was a really different experience.”

Brady ultimately believed he had more to prove after years of being called a system quarterback in New England. Everything was different in Tampa Bay. Brady had to learn a new playbook for the first time in his career, work with new teammates and get comfortable with a new head coach.

Teaming up with Bruce Arians, who is entirely different than Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, ended up benefiting the 43-year-old, who praised Arians in his interview with Strahan.

“He’s a great motivator — he’s got a great feel for the team — a great pulse for what’s going on in a locker room, great intuition, great evaluation of talent,” Brady said. “When you’re in one place for 20 years, you think that’s the only way, and I think when you go to a different place you realize, ‘wow — there’s another way that people do things.'”

Brady and the Buccaneers had an incredible run, and he’s hoping they can repeat as champions next season. The Bucs re-signed all 22 of their starters from Super Bowl LV, so they have a solid opportunity to do something special once more.