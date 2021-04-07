Blue Jays OF George Springer undergoes MRI on quad

Springer participated in a live batting practice as part of his rehab from a Grade 2 oblique strain. He began the 2021 season on the 10-day injured list. The 31-year-old is eligible to return to the team on Thursday, but it certainly sounds like his latest injury will delay his debut even further.

Springer signed a six-year, $150 million deal with the Blue Jays during the offseason after spending seven seasons with the Houston Astros.

Toronto is tied for the AL East lead with a 3-2 record and will look for another victory on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers.