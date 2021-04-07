Bitfinex to list Near Protocol By BTC Peers

Bitfinex to list Near Protocol
Bitfinex, a top-10 cryptocurrency exchange, has announced an upcoming listing of Near Protocol (NEAR).
The crypto exchange announced the listing on Wednesday, April 7. Although deposits are now open, trading and withdrawals for the NEAR/USDT and pairs will not open until 9 am UTC on April 12, 2021.
➕ Near Protocol is coming!Keep following #bitfinex social channels to discover when @NEARProtocol (NEAR) will be listed on Bitfinex
