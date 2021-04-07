Beyond Meat Gains After Opening China Plant   By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:) rose 3.6% in premarket trading Wednesday on optimism that the company’s new unit in China will help it serve more customers and more quickly in the region.

Beyond Meat’s shares are 37% below their 52-week high of $220.8, falling back after the company reported losses that ballooned to $25.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 from a $500,000 loss in the same period in 2019.

The manufacturing unit near Shanghai is its first outside the U.S.

The plant will also help the company improve its cost structure and make its operations sustainable.

In order to meet China’s growing demand for plant-based meat, the facility will produce range of plant-based pork, beef and poultry products.

With a focus on long-term growth and expanding existing retail and foodservice business, the facility will also feature R&D capabilities for creating new products and supporting the company’s local strategic partners.

The company said it will also open its first owned manufacturing facility in Europe this year.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR