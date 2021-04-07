Ben Adams of A1 Expecting First Child With Fiancee

Instagram/Vanda Adams

The 39-year-old boybander and his wife-to-be Sara Skjoldnes are over the moon to become first-time parents as they are expecting their first child together.

A1 star Ben Adams has announced he’s set to become a dad.

The 39-year-old singer has revealed he and his fiancee Sara Skjoldnes are to welcome their first child into the world and the pair will document their journey into parenthood via their new podcast, “The Baby Podcast“.

The boy band heartthrob told fans on Instagram, “What was the big news? Well, we are suuuuuper happy to announce that we are having a baby! And so that you can all join us on our journey into consciously saying goodbye to our freedom for at least the next 18 years or so, we have created a podcast called THE BABY PODCAST! Go follow @thebabypoodcast and listen to our 1st episode by clicking the link in our BIO and make sure you subscribe and follow us on Facebook/instagram/twitter etc to be the first to hear future episodes – Enjoy! (sic)”

Sara added to her own page, “Soooo, @benadamsuk and I decided to start a podcast. Why? Because we are expecting a baby, and wanted to document the pregnancy journey week by week.”

In a preview clip of the podcast, Ben said, “If you don’t know what you’re doing, then this podcast is for you.” To which his other half replied, “But then we don’t know what we’re doing, either.”

The pair – who live in Oslo, Norway – were due to walk down the aisle last August (20), but due to COVID-19 restrictions they had to postpone their ceremony.

Sara wrote on their would-be wedding day, “01.08.2020 ended up being a slightly different day than what we had planned for, but still a really amazing day.”

“Today was supposed to be our wedding day, instead (like so many other couples) we have moved it back to 2021 due to corona. The day was instead spent celebrating the union of two great people.”

Ben – who rose to fame as a member of the boy band in 1998 – popped the question in 2019, after a decade of dating the Norwegian model.