Beloved TV Wildlife Expert Jack Hanna Retires Due to Dementia

Facebook

The TV personality also known as ‘Jungle Jack’ has stepped down as director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio to focus on his health amid dementia battle.

AceShowbiz –

Beloved U.S. TV wildlife expert Jack Hanna is retiring from public life so he can focus on his battle with dementia.

The TV personality’s family members have released a letter over social media, in which they confirmed “Jungle Jack” has quit as director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio after 42 years and will no longer make appearances.

His daughters, Kathaleen, Suzanne, and Julie Hanna, also revealed their father’s recent diagnosis of dementia, which has rapidly become Alzheimer’s disease.

“Sadly, Dad is no longer able to participate in public life as he used to, where people all over the world watched, learned and laughed alongside him,” the letter reads.

“A passion for wildlife conservation and education has been at the core of who our dad is and everything he has accomplished with the help of so many,” they continued. “He has spent his life connecting people and wildlife because he has always believed that having people see and experience animals is key to engaging them in more impactful conservation efforts.”

“He’s always said, ‘You have to touch the heart to teach the mind,’ ” they went on.

“While Dad’s health has deteriorated quickly, we can assure you that his great sense of humor continues to shine through. And yes – he still wears his khakis at home,” the trio also quipped.