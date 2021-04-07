Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.61% By Investing.com



Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.61%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.61% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.36% or 0.070 points to trade at 1.170 at the close. Meanwhile, Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:) added 5.60% or 0.150 points to end at 2.830 and Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.49% or 0.025 points to 0.480 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Adelaide Brighton Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.01% or 0.180 points to trade at 3.410 at the close. Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.71% or 0.120 points to end at 2.430 and Zip Co Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.92% or 0.33 points to 8.09.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 699 to 602 and 410 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 20.66% to 11.086 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.15% or 2.70 to $1740.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.29% or 0.17 to hit $59.50 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.32% or 0.20 to trade at $62.94 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.37% to 0.7633, while AUD/JPY fell 0.26% to 83.86.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 92.380.