Ang Lee Announced as 2021 BAFTA Fellowship Recipient

The ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ is set to be celebrated at the upcoming BAFTA Film Awards as a special honoree, following in the footsteps of Charlie Chaplin and Steven Spielberg.

Director Ang Lee is to be honoured with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Fellowship at the 74th EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 11 April (21).

The Tawianese filmmaker will receive BAFTA’s highest accolade, which is typically reserved for an individual in recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television.

Lee has been responsible for several ground-breaking blockbusters including “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “Life of Pi“. He has won four BAFTAs including Best Director for “Brokeback Mountain“, Best Film for “Sense and Sensibility“, and both of those awards for “Crouching Tiger”.

Previous recipients of the BAFTA Fellowship include Charlie Chaplin, Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Sean Connery, Elizabeth Taylor, and Stanley Kubrick. Kathleen Kennedy received the prize at last year’s awards.

“Ang Lee is a master of his craft. He is an incredibly versatile, daring and exceptional filmmaker who effortlessly moves between genres,” said BAFTA Film Chair Marc Samuelson in a statement. “His films have been truly ground-breaking both in terms of their technical expertise and for the subject matters he tackles. His pioneering work in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Brokeback Mountain and Life of Pi and so many other titles not only showcase his technical ability and deep understanding of the filmmaking process, but also his ability to infuse every story – no matter how epic or simple – with humanizing characters we can all relate to on an emotional level through his exceptional work. We are thrilled to present him with BAFTA’s highest honour.”

The triple Oscar winner added, “England has been particularly good to me in my career, especially with Sense and Sensibility, which was like a second film school for me. It’s a tremendous honour to receive the BAFTA Academy Fellowship and be counted among such brilliant filmmakers.”

The EE BAFTA Film Awards will be celebrated across the weekend of 10 and 11 April and broadcast virtually from London’s Royal Albert Hall on the BBC.