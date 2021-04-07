Amazon union election has 55% voter turnout By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company’s office in Bengaluru
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:)’s closely watched union election had voter turnout of about 55%, and the public tally is expected to begin as early as Thursday afternoon, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) said in a statement.
The RWDSU said hundreds of ballots were challenged “mostly by the employer.” Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
