AllianceBlock brings DeFi product suite to Avalanche By Cointelegraph

AllianceBlock brings DeFi product suite to Avalanche
AllianceBlock, a decentralized layer-2 solution bridging traditional finance and DeFi, has announced major product integration with Avalanche, the up-and-coming “Internet of Finance” protocol.
Once completed, the product integration will allow users to access AllianceBlock’s DeFi Investment Terminal, P2P financial services, nonfungible token capabilities and KYC solutions directly on Avalanche. The partnership also includes development work with Ava Labs, the development team behind Avalanche.
