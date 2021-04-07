All-In-One Crypto Trading Platform Atani Adds $6.25M In Seed Capital By CoinQuora



All-In-One Crypto Trading Platform Atani Adds $6.25M In Seed Capital



Europe’s leading venture capital firms and crypto entrepreneurs are backing the Madrid-based startup Atani with fresh capital to fund its ambitious roadmap. Atani intends to use funds to roll out new features and scale its one-stop trading ecosystem.

Unique Proposition Solves Traders’ Problems, Excites Investors

Since the early days of cryptocurrency and up until the present, one of the lingering challenges hindering the ecosystem’s adoption is the clunky user experience. For traders, in particular, the landscape has been a bit barren given the absence of a vertically integrated financial services platform that handles all activities under one roof.

Disparate exchanges, analytics platforms, and digital wallets each add a new layer of complexity to each process, often alienating new investors and resulting in high fees. Moreover, many of these ecosystems lack the more sophisticated tools and features professionals have become accustomed to expecting from traditional financial services platforms.

To bring greater clarity to the cryptocurrency investment environment, Atani brings all the essential trading tools together for free, housed in one intuitive platform that puts user experience at its heart. With a fresh round of capital helping energize the organization’s momentum, Atani has set out to create a freemium trading model and develop more advanced features, like API trading.

Due to its unique position as a non-custodial crypto trading terminal that also folds stockbroker-trading tools into one crypto ecosystem, Atani has piqued investor interest in the time since its initial pre-seed round of $750,000. Now, with the wind at its back, the $6.25 million seed tranche raised from a consortium of investors will help the operation continue to add more user-friendly tools to its growing services ecosystem.

Samuel Gil, a partner at JME Ventures, which was one of the lead investors in the seed round, notes, “We believe Atani is one of just a few startups really addressing the needs of cryptocurrency traders. Compared to traditional stockbrokers, cryptocurrency trading platforms provide a very poor and fragmented user experience and lack the proper portfolio management and tax accounting tools. Atani effectively solves those pain points.”

Atani allows crypto traders and investors to trade on over 20 exchanges with no additional fees, leverage powerful analytics tools in real-time, and even download tax reports for 30+ countries. By adopting a partnership model with 22 exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase, OKEx, and KuCoin, Atani users can compare fees and trade seamlessly.

Paul Barroso, Co-founder, and CEO of Atani believes its unique technology solves the common pain points of today’s crypto trader: “We started investing in back in 2013 and have experienced first-hand the growing sophistication and fragmentation of the crypto market. The pains of interacting with different exchanges, managing multiple trading tools, or dealing with taxes drove us to build Atani.”

Users’ API Keys And Funds Remain Secure Even If Hacked

Almost all trading platforms are cloud-based, presenting the opportunity for hackers to access users’ digital wallets. Atani is a non-custodial desktop app, so it doesn’t have access to any users’ funds or API keys. Users connect their exchanges through their API keys, secured by military-grade AES-256 encryption, and never leave their devices. Giving users the option to store their API keys locally while still accessing their exchanges adds an extra layer of security and value to Atani. Its unique proposition of being a terminal into the world of cryptocurrencies, loaded with additional analytical and taxation features, will attract new and experienced investors the world over.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

