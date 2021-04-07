airBaltic becomes first airline to auction NFTs By BTC Peers



airBaltic becomes first airline to auction NFTs



With athletes, artists, musicians, and brands jumping on the burgeoning NFT trend, airBaltic in an attempt to hop on this nascent trend has announced a non-fungible token (NFT) auction.

In a press release, Latvian airline airBaltic announced it will be the very first airline to create and auction NFTs. The collection will be a registered Airbus 220-300 fleet accompanied by an artwork of one of the most famous Latvian cities, in a bid to promote tourism.

We are thrilled to announce that we will become the world’s first airline to issue non-fungible tokens! We will issue collector #NFTs showcasing @Airbus A220-300 as well as a piece of art of one of the most beloved Latvian cities: https://t.co/Sj83vib243 #blockchain #cryptoart pic.twitter.com/mJp4I6J1Gp — airBaltic (@airBaltic) April 7, 2021

In line with a 2018 vote of people’s favorite cities in the country organized by the airline, this first NFT pack will showcase beautiful and endearing artwork of Latvian city Kuldiga. With this NFT set to be issued later this month according to the release, airBaltic is cementing its stance as one of the most innovative airlines in the world.

Being the first to accept payments for tickets in , airBaltic has integrated other cryptocurrencies as part of its payment options for services.

With famous NBA team Sacramento Kings opting to pay players in Bitcoin and Tesla (NASDAQ:) already receiving payments for vehicles and accessories purchased with it, the crypto and NFT markets are experiencing global adoption.

Massive disruption of industries is eminent.

