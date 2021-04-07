Adam Levine Is a Doting Dad by Wearing Twinning Dress With Wife Behati Prinsloo and Daughters

WENN

In an Instagram post, the Maroon 5 frontman, his wife and their daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace are seen donning twinning dresses while holding hand in what seems to be the backyard of their house.

Adam Levine is undoubtedly one of the best dads in the world. On Tuesday, April 6, the Maroon 5 frontman took to his Instagram account to share a picture of him having fun with fashion alongside his wife Behati Prinsloo and their daughters Dusty Rose (4) and Gio Grace (3).

In the adorable post, the family was seen donning twinning dresses while holding hands in what seemed to be the backyard of their house. Offering laughter to his followers, the pic also saw Adam wearing a tie-dye dress with an open back which allowed him to flaunt his body tattoo.

Meanwhile, Behati rocked an off-the-shoulder dress while pulling up her blonde locks into a messy bun and tying it with a loose pink scrunchie on top of her head. As for their little girls, they looked adorable even from behind in nearly identical dresses.

“girls just wanna have fun,” so the “Memories” hitmaker wrote in the caption. Fans quickly praised the former “The Voice” coach for the sweet post.

Adam has been known to be a family man. Wanting to stay with his family more was also one of the reasons why the singer decided to exit “The Voice“. Addressing his departure from the long-running NBC singing competition show, Adam told Ellen DeGeneres in 2019, “I really do miss it. I love the people that I met and worked with, and you all obviously know how i feel about [fellow coach] Blake [Shelton].… I do miss it but I don’t miss how much I had to work.”

“I was constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that — but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever. Now I’m a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little,” he went on to say.

Adam also shared with the host that he’s “obsessed” with his children. “I genuinely just adore them in a way I never knew I could adore any person.”