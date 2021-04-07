21 Mr. Perfectly Fine Taylor Swift Jokes And Tweets

“Ever since Taylor Swift discovered what a surprise drop is, the world has been far from perfectly fine.”
Hello, fellow Swifties! You might’ve woken up thinking today was just your average Wednesday but NOPE, not on Taylor Swift’s watch. That’s right, Ms. “WAKE UP, I HAVE A SURPRISE” spoiled us today with one of her songs from the vault, “Mr. Perfectly Fine.”
If you weren’t convinced today is ~The Best Day~ yet, have I got some more news for you! The song, which is supposedly about Joe Jonas, was also shared on Instagram by none other than Joe’s wife, Sophie Turner! Now THAT’S what I call “head first, fearless!”
With Taylor’s first rerecorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) coming out this Friday, April 9th, I think it’s safe to say Swifties everywhere are over the moon right now. Without further ado, please enjoy these perfect, hilarious posts and fan reactions about the surprise drop today:
BRB, gonna play this song on a constant loop until Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is out!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!