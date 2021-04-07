21 Mr. Perfectly Fine Taylor Swift Jokes And Tweets

“Ever since Taylor Swift discovered what a surprise drop is, the world has been far from perfectly fine.”

Hello, fellow Swifties! You might’ve woken up thinking today was just your average Wednesday but NOPE, not on Taylor Swift’s watch. That’s right, Ms. “WAKE UP, I HAVE A SURPRISE” spoiled us today with one of her songs from the vault, “Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: “REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE” https://t.co/PCexr31q9x

Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up

My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: “REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE”

https://t.co/PCexr31q9x

I can confirm that since listening to it, I am not, in fact, perfectly fine at all.

If you weren’t convinced today is ~The Best Day~ yet, have I got some more news for you! The song, which is supposedly about Joe Jonas, was also shared on Instagram by none other than Joe’s wife, Sophie Turner! Now THAT’S what I call “head first, fearless!”

With Taylor’s first rerecorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) coming out this Friday, April 9th, I think it’s safe to say Swifties everywhere are over the moon right now. Without further ado, please enjoy these perfect, hilarious posts and fan reactions about the surprise drop today:

BRB, gonna play this song on a constant loop until Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is out!

