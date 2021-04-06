Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

Shifting commentary on AstraZeneca’s vaccine

Regulators may soon issue their first formal warnings about AstraZeneca’s vaccine and rare blood clots, threatening to cloud the critical global rollout of a cheap and easy-to-store vaccine, after a top vaccine official at the European Medicines Agency said that there did appear to be a link.

The agency said it would meet this week to consider updating its guidance, but it has not formally changed its formal advice, issued last week, that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks.

By the numbers: The clots are, by all accounts, exceptionally uncommon, with 44 cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, 14 of them fatal, among 9.2 million people who received the vaccine — equivalent to a risk for one in every 100,000 people under 60 given the vaccine.