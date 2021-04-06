Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

Perks for China’s vaccinated

In Beijing, a Covid-19 vaccine will qualify you for a buy-one-get-one-free deal on ice cream cones. But in the town of Wancheng, officials warned parents that if they refused to get vaccinated, their children’s schooling, and future employment and housing were all at risk.

China is deploying a medley of tactics, some tantalizing and some threatening, to achieve mass vaccination. Its campaign got off to a slow start, but health officials are now picking up the pace, with a goal of vaccinating 560 million people — 40 percent of its population — by the end of June.

Though China has approved five homegrown vaccines, public anxiety about them remains. It doesn’t help that Chinese vaccine companies have been slow to release full data. The country’s near-total control of the coronavirus also makes many residents feel the shot is not so urgent.

Quotable: “They say it’s voluntary, but if you don’t get the vaccine, they’ll just keep calling you,” said one student in Beijing.