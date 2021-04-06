Xzibit’s Weed Company Napalm Banned From L.A. Dispensary Amid Anti-Asian Attacks

Instagram

In response to the ban, the rapper explains that it was never his intention to cause harm on the Asian community, adding that he chose the name for his weed company as a nod to his 2012 album.

AceShowbiz –

Xzibit‘s weed company Napalm Cannabis has been dragged online over its offensive name as it is named after a chemical weapon that was used in firebombs during the Vietnam War. As the Asian hate crimes are significantly rising in the U.S., it has been reported that the rapper’s business has been affected due to the name.

TMZ reports that Xzibit’s weed company was banned from Los Angeles dispensary. The news outlet shares that customers deem the name racist. One other thing that allegedly offends costumer is the fact that one of the company’s product, a pre-rolled joint, is named The Grenade, another reference to deadly weapons of war.

In response to the ban, Xzibit explains to the site that it was never his intention to cause harm on the Asian community. The “Empire” actor shares that he chose the name for his weed company as a nod to his 2012 album titled “Napalm”.

<br />

Last year, X launched the celebrity cannabis brand in partnership with Just Mary. The brand includes products such as vape pens and cartridges, pre-rolls and the piece de resistance: a massive pre-roll containing seven grams of flower and one gram of live resin which is rolled up in a resin-infused XXL paper with a glass smoking tip.

It also has a product named Lift Ticket X NAPALM Black Orchid Grenade. It is a joint that comes with a glass hand grenade.

In a statement at the time, the “Get Your Walk On” spitter said, “It’s been amazing working with this team to build the ‘Napalm’ & ‘Just Mary’ cannabis brands.” He went on to say, “We are committed to excellence and look forward to creating innovative products to share with our cannabis community.”

Of his cannabis venture, Xzibit previously shared, “It was incredible because we created a brand that had an identity, and that hadn’t been seen in the cannabis industry: it was more of a lifestyle. The experience that I brought from the music industry was a lot of what made Brass Knuckles’ messaging what it was.”

“You know people with oil, with carts, with flowers, but to be able to create an identity, a lifestyle brand, something that people wanted to be a part of… That was bigger than just a product. I think that’s the advantage that we have coming from the entertainment side: to be able to find those messages that attract people to the brand at a mass level. And I think we’ve been able to bring that into Napalm,” he added.