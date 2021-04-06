XRP Jumps 26% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



XRP Jumps 26% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $0.89403 by 00:46 (04:46 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 26.11% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 5.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $41.01185B, or 2.07% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $41.25328B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.81318 to $0.93929 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 60.29%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $26.55628B or 13.89% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5309 to $0.9393 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 72.83% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,752.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.54% on the day.

was trading at $2,116.87 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 4.59%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,100.19476B or 55.54% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $244.54103B or 12.35% of the total cryptocurrency market value.