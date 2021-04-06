XRP Climbs 21% In a Green Day By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 21% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.06325 by 20:07 (00:07 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 20.84% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 5.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $49.77488B, or 2.51% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $48.50411B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.06103 to $1.10118 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 92.62%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $36.95518B or 17.44% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5507 to $1.1147 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 67.68% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,030.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.23% on the day.

was trading at $2,111.12 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 1.40%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,086.76918B or 54.74% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $244.38206B or 12.31% of the total cryptocurrency market value.