Woman publicly discusses allegations vs. Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is now facing no fewer than 22 civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Ashley Solis revealed at a Tuesday press conference hosted by attorney Tony Buzbee that she is one of the plaintiffs who has sued Watson.

“I’m here to take back the power and take back control,” Solis said when speaking about an incident she alleges occurred on March 30, 2020, at her home. “I’m a survivor of assault and harassment.”

Solis added that she has suffered from panic attacks, anxiety and depression over the past year.

“I can no longer practice the profession I love the most without my hands shaking during the session,” she said. “I got into massage therapy to heal people. To heal their minds and bodies. To bring peace to their souls. Deshaun Watson has robbed me of that.”

In a lawsuit filed last month, a traveling massage therapist said that she believes Watson is a “serial predator.”

“We were all deceived into thinking Deshaun Watson was a good guy, and unfortunately we know that good guys can do terrible things,” Solis said. “People say that I’m doing this just for money. That is false. I come forward now so that Deshaun Watson does not assault another woman.”

Solis and at least one other individual have spoken with the Houston Police Department, and the HPD announced on Friday it opened an investigation into the 25-year-old star signal-caller. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, a second victim also revealed her identity on Tuesday.

Watson has denied any wrongdoing but could face fines and a suspension no matter the outcomes of civil and/or criminal cases through the NFL’s personal conduct policy.