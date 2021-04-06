Woman cut free from escalator after fall on Gold Coast

A woman had to be cut free after she was trapped in an escalator on the Gold Coast.
The woman reportedly slipped while travelling on the stairs, with her top then becoming stuck on the standing grill.
She was rushed to hospital after the ordeal.
Multiple emergency crews, including paramedics and fire and emergency teams arrived at Circle on Cavill at Surfers Paradise about 12.45pm today.
She remained stuck on the escalator for about 15 minutes before firefighters and paramedics were forced to cut her top off to free her.
A QAS spokesperson told 9News the woman had sustained minor shoulder and neck injuries from the initial fall and was transported to Robina Hospital in a stable condition.