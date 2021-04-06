Winding Tree’s ORGiD Bot Revolutionizes Identity Verification on the Blockchain By CoinQuora



Winding Tree’s ORGiD Bot Revolutionizes Identity Verification on the Blockchain



Winding Tree just launched ORGiD Bot.

The Bot will help users in the crypto space identify legitimate businesses in the market.

It will use Winding Tree’s native token LIF to verify businesses.

Winding Tree, an Ethereum-run travel distribution channel, just released ORGiD Bot. It is a solution aimed to solve the rising issues in identity theft. Specifically, the project is an open-source registry that enables real-time verification and identification for its users and clients.

The company is offering a quick and simple way for crypto and blockchain companies to certify identities on the network. Therefore, Winding Tree is leveraging blockchain technology with ORGiD Bot.

Interestingly, ORGiD Bot was created so users will never be tricked by fraudsters and scammers. The idea for ORGiD was inspired by incidents such as Phillipe Christodoulou’s encounter with the Trezor scam.

Users can now commun…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora