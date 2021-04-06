Will Forte Welcomes Baby Girl After a Year of Engagement

WENN

The ‘Last Man on Earth’ actor officially becomes a first-time father as his wife-to-be Olivia Modling gave birth to their first child together, a year after they got engaged.

Funnyman Will Forte is a new dad.

The former Saturday Night Live regular and his fiancee, Olivia Modling, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 15 February (21).

The 50-year-old comedian and actor announced the big news during an appearance on U.S. late-night show “Conan“, revealing he and the new mum have called the newborn Zoe Douglas.

Forte also shared a photo of his daughter, adding, “I just had a baby – well, my fiancee, Olivia, just had a baby. Exactly seven weeks ago, Feb. 15… We love her. She was delivered by a doctor named Dr. Rad.”

Will and Olivia were first romantically linked in 2018. The couple moved in together in 2019 and got engaged the following year.

His father, Reb Forte, let slip the happy news during a charity appearance alongside his famous son on the return of U.S. game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?“.

“My full name is Orville Willis Forte III,” Reb told host Jimmy Kimmel before motioning to his son, “He’s Orville Willis Forte IV. He’s currently engaged, and says if he has a boy, they’ve both agreed, it’s a possibility it would be Orville Willis Forte V. Not a decision, but a possibility.”

While the couple kept their relationship private, Will’s “Last Man on Earth” co-star Mary Steenburgen managed to post a cute picture of the couple twinning in festive sweaters during the 2019 Christmas holiday.

“When one of your beloveds finds his soulmate,” Mary joked, to which Will replied, “I finally found my Ted Danson,” referring to Mary’s husband.