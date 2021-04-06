Whale clusters suggest that this key Bitcoin level can trigger an explosive rally By Cointelegraph

Whale clusters suggest that this key Bitcoin level can trigger an explosive rally

The price of (BTC) is attempting to break the $60,000 resistance level after more than a week of ranging.

Whale clusters show that $57,046 and $60,045 are the crucial support and resistance areas in the short term.

Bitcoin whale clusters. Source: Whalemap
Bitcoin price chart with futures funding rate and volume. Source: TradingView.com, Byzantine General