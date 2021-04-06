Whale and Rally dominate social token scene with $240M market cap By Cointelegraph

Whale and Rally dominate social token scene with $240M market cap
Two social tokens are shining brighter than the rest, with a combined market capitalization of $240 million.
Research compiled by crypto data aggregator Messari has revealed the Whale token is the most valuable social token with a market capitalization of $136 million. Rally is a close second with a $104-million market cap, meaning the pair represents $240 million combined.
