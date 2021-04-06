Westbrook on track to set unfortunate triple-double mark

Russell Westbrook has long been known as a player capable of stuffing the stat sheet each and every night he steps on the court, and his superstar efforts routinely feature a steady dose of triple-doubles. In his first season with the Washington Wizards, the stats suggest that Westbrook notching those triple-doubles is to the team’s overall detriment.

The Wizards dropped their fourth straight game and seventh of the past 10 Monday night with a 103-101 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Westbrook, however, was his usual dynamic self, posting 23 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in the loss.

The impressive stat line made for Westbrook’s 19th triple-double on the season. While he deserves accolades for attempting to put an awful Wizards team on his back every game, it appears to come at a steep price as it relates to wins and losses.