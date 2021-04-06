Wall Street Opens Lower, Consolidating After Monday Surge; Dow Down 50 Pts By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened slightly lower on Tuesday, consolidating after their surge to new all-time highs on Monday on optimism about the economic recovery.

The market is still basking in the afterglow of the March employment report on Friday, which showed that employment in the key services sector roared back as states across the country started to relax their restrictions on businesses and on social gatherings. The survey showed that 916,000 jobs were created through mid-March, with February’s number also being revised up by nearly 80,000.

