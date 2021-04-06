Vietnam lifts ban on transit by Boeing 737 MAX planes By Reuters



© Reuters.



HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam has allowed Boeing (NYSE:) 737 Max planes to transit in the country after they were suspended in 2019 over safety concerns, state media reported on Tuesday, citing the Ministry of Transport.

The ministry has approved a proposal from the aviation authority following reports on safety and the resumption of the operations of the aircraft elsewhere in the world, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

The Civil Aviation Authority Of Vietnam (CAAV) in March 2019 suspended issuing licenses to 737 MAX planes until the cause of an Ethiopian crash was determined.

The ministry has told CAAV to keep monitoring the situation and updating information from the aviation authorities of other countries before fully allowing the operations of the aircraft, the report added.

The United States lifted its own ban on the 737 MAX in November, followed by Brazil and Canada.