Venture capitalists invest over $16B in blockchain equity since 2012 By Cointelegraph

Venture capitalists invest over $16B in blockchain equity since 2012
Did you know that between 2012 and 2020, over 3,000 blockchain venture capital deals occurred across the world? Cointelegraph Consulting has built the most comprehensive data set of all blockchain venture capital to date. Covering over $16 billion invested by 928 different angels, VCs, incubators and corporates, the new 75-page report is the most in-depth analysis ever written on the blockchain VC industry.
“The Cointelegraph Blockchain Venture Capital Report” contains exclusive interviews with the most influential VCs including Etiënne vantKruys of TRGC, Jin Kang of #Hashed, Alon Goren from the Draper Goren Holm Fund, Stephan Wong from PNYX Ventures, Camron Miraftab of Rarestone Capital, Michael Anderson of Framework Ventures, and Ryan Taylor of the Investment Foundation.
