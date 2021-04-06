U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.29% By Investing.com

Home Business U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down...

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.29%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.29%, while the index declined 0.10%, and the index declined 0.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nike Inc (NYSE:), which rose 1.48% or 2.00 points to trade at 137.12 at the close. Meanwhile, McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) added 1.32% or 3.03 points to end at 231.88 and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.09% or 3.52 points to 327.06 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 1.90% or 1.08 points to trade at 55.72 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 1.61% or 4.17 points to end at 255.19 and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) was down 1.59% or 5.87 points to 364.31.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 7.85% to 414.74, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which was up 4.61% to settle at 31.08 and Twitter Inc (NYSE:) which gained 4.27% to close at 66.98.

The worst performers were Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.93% to 95.41 in late trade, TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 4.54% to settle at 54.21 and TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:) which was down 2.55% to 7.65 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Scienjoy Holding Corp (NASDAQ:) which rose 34.16% to 12.49, Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 33.82% to settle at 2.77 and Greenbox Pos (NASDAQ:) which gained 28.17% to close at 19.8400.

The worst performers were Moxian Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 25.00% to 5.100 in late trade, Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:) which lost 20.25% to settle at 35.99 and Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 18.58% to 10.120 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1809 to 1257 and 107 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1750 fell and 1438 advanced, while 80 ended unchanged.

Shares in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.32% or 3.03 to 231.88. Shares in Scienjoy Holding Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 34.16% or 3.18 to 12.49. Shares in Greenbox Pos (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 28.17% or 4.3600 to 19.8400.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 1.17% to 18.12.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.95% or 16.35 to $1745.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 1.40% or 0.82 to hit $59.47 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 1.11% or 0.69 to trade at $62.84 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.55% to 1.1877, while USD/JPY fell 0.38% to 109.75.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.33% at 92.290.

