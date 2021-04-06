U.S. job openings increase solidly in February By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5


WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. job openings increased more than expected in February while hiring improved as strengthening domestic demand amid increased vaccinations and additional fiscal stimulus boost companies’ need for more workers.

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased 268,000 to 7.4 million on the last day of February, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday. Hiring rose to 273,000 to 5.7 million.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast job openings rising to 6.995 million in February. The report followed on the heels news on Friday that the economy added 916,000 jobs in March, the most in seven months.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR