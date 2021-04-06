Two Coinbase Employees Get Married On Ethereum Blockchain By CoinQuora

Two Coinbase Employees Get Married On Ethereum Blockchain
The employees of leading US-based crypto exchange Coinbase Rebecca Rose and Peter Kacherginsky used blockchain to become lawfully wedded. On April 2, a Twitter post by Rebecca Rose, announces the pair had tied the knot on March 14.
In addition to a legendary Jewish wedding ceremony, Kacherginsky composed an Ethereum smart contract named Tabaat that issued tokenized “ring” non-fungible tokens (NFT) in the form of TBT tokens to the couples’ wallets. Tabaat is the Hebrew word for the ring.
