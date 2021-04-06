Two Coinbase Employees Get Married On Ethereum Blockchain By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
Two Coinbase Employees Get Married On Ethereum Blockchain

  • Two Coinbase employees get married on ETH blockchain.
  • Peter composed an ETH smart contract named Tabaat.
  • It takes around $537 to tokenize a marriage contract.
  • The ceremony took 4 minutes to be verified by the ETH network.

The employees of leading US-based crypto exchange Coinbase Rebecca Rose and Peter Kacherginsky used blockchain to become lawfully wedded. On April 2, a Twitter post by Rebecca Rose, announces the pair had tied the knot on March 14.

In addition to a legendary Jewish wedding ceremony, Kacherginsky composed an Ethereum smart contract named Tabaat that issued tokenized “ring” non-fungible tokens (NFT) in the form of TBT tokens to the couples’ wallets. Tabaat is the Hebrew word for the ring.

Besides, …

