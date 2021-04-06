TON Labs raises $6M in support of Free TON blockchain By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
TON Labs raises $6M in support of Free TON blockchain

TON Labs, the development arm behind the Free TON blockchain, raised $6 million through an investment round led by venture capital firm Runa Capital.

The funding will go toward building out a new product environment for the Free TON blockchain, which the company describes as the fastest decentralized protocol due to its unique dynamic sharding mechanisms.