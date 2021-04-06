Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Continue to Fuel Reconciliation Rumors With New York Sightings

WENN/Avalon

Amid swirling speculations that they have gotten back together, the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor and the daughter of Johnny Depp are seen separately in downtown Manhattan on the same morning.

AceShowbiz –

Have Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp gotten back together for real? The “Call Me by Your Name” actor and the daughter of Johnny Depp continued to add fuel to the reconciliation rumors surrounding them as they were seen out and about in New York City on the same morning.

Some of the photos obtained by Just Jared unveiled the two stepping out separately in downtown Manhattan on Monday morning, April 5. The young stars opted for a casual look, with Timothee wearing a white hoodie under a dark blue coat that matched his trousers and black sneakers. The 25-year-old also wore a striped colored beanie hat, a black face mask and wireless headphones.

Lily-Rose, in the meantime, wore a tan hoodie with the hood peeking out of a black puffer coat and light blue jeans. To complete her look, the 21-year-old was spotted wearing white sneakers, a maroon face mask covering her nose and mouth and a pair of sunglasses perching at the top of her head. She was also seen carrying a small tan handbag and holding her iced coffee.

Timothee and Lily-Rose were together since 2018. While they kept mum about their romance, they were caught on camera kissing during an Italian vacation in September 2019. Less than a year later, however, the “Lady Bird” actor was listed as “single” in an issue of British Vogue.

Despite the reconciliation rumors, Timothee has been linked romantically to Eiza Gonzalez. In the summer 2020, the twosome were caught flaunting PDA in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The viral photograph displayed the two having a steamy make-out session in a hot tub with him kissing her neck from behind.