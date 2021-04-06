Three Million Daily Shots, Achieved

And now? Four million.

Now that the country has reached three million daily shots, what should the new goal be? There are parts to the answer.

First, a more equitable distribution of vaccines would both be fairer and save more lives, epidemiologists say. In many lower-income communities — across races, but disproportionately Black and Latino — fewer people have received vaccine shots than in affluent communities. Think of it this way: Many low-risk, well-off people have received one or two shots, even as many older people in poorer communities still have not been vaccinated.

A major reason is vaccine hesitancy, which is declining but still a significant problem, especially among Americans without college degrees. A second reason is logistical: It’s easier for professionals to spend time trying to sign up for a shot — and then going to get one — than workers who are paid by the hour. The solution, many experts say, should involve bringing more shots into communities with low vaccination rates and making it easy to get a shot.

The second part of the answer is that three million shots a day won’t remain impressive for long. Four million will be a more sensible goal within a few weeks. Why? Combined, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer will be delivering more than four million shots a day this spring. There is no good reason that shots should languish in storage when the world is in a race against more contagious, severe variants of the virus.

A spring surge in the U.S. remains possible. The faster that vaccines get into people’s arms, the more Americans will survive this pandemic.

