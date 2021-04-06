Three best landing spots for Teddy Bridgewater

Few quarterbacks come to mind aside from Bridgewater in terms of who’d be a better fit in the short, precision-based passing attack Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels loves to deploy.

Cam Newton is back in New England on an incentive-heavy, one-year contract. If the Patriots don’t feel like overpaying for Jimmy Garoppolo in a trade, they can acquire someone like Bridgewater probably for a Day 3 pick and give Newton some legitimate competition for the starting gig.

While Newton could very well flourish in Year 2 in Foxborough, his skill set doesn’t really match up with what McDaniels got accustomed to when he had Tom Brady at QB. Bridgewater is more in that mold as a pure pocket passer, and while he can make plays with his legs, he’s much more of a point guard-style distributor.

The Patriots loaded up on weapons in free agency. Bridgewater is an ideal fit for New England’s system and would also be protected by one of the NFL’s premier offensive lines. You can bet Bridgewater and Newton would bring the best out of each other in a heated training camp competition that’d probably be a win-win scenario for the team.

Teddy Bridgewater to the Pittsburgh Steelers