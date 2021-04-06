The ‘Top 10 QBs to never make a Pro Bowl’ quiz

The New York Jets have been looking for a team to offload Sam Darnold on since the offseason began. The Carolina Panthers have been in aggressive pursuit of a new QB for months. On Monday, the two franchises came together to make a deal. In exchange for Darnold, the Jets will receive a sixth-round pick in this month’s draft, as well as a second- and fourth-round selection in the 2022 draft. The Panthers will reportedly pick up Darnold’s fifth-year option, making him the man in Charlotte for at least the next two seasons. For the Jets, the swap all-but-guarantees that they will select a QB with the No. 2 pick. BYU’s Zack Wilson is reported to be the target for Gang Green.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Darnold was selected No. 3 overall in the 2018 draft, but failed to make a Pro Bowl during his brief tenure in NYC. That makes him one of 37 QBs drafted in the top 10 of the NFL Draft to have never been named to the Pro Bowl, a list both Darnold and the Panthers hope he removes himself from this year. So with that in mind, how many of the Super Bowl era QBs drafted in the top 10 to never make the Pro Bowl can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!