The Globe and Mail By Reuters

© Reuters. Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Paris
(Reuters) – Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc’s largest shareholder Peter Letko said he will not sell his shares at the price offered by Quebec businessman Pierre Karl Péladeau, the Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday.
Letko Brosseau and Associates Vice President Peter Letko said he supports Transat AT’s plan to seek $500 million in loans and to operate independently rather than sell at a reduced price, the report https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-transats-largest-shareholder-rebuffs-pierre-karl-peladeaus-offer said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.