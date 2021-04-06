The best reunions in NFL history

John Bohn/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Smith is the rare player to reunite with two teams. The Eagles UDFA caught on with Rich Kotite again with the Jets. However, they cut the cornerback early in the 1996 season. Smith proceeded to play under Bill Belichick for the next six years. He landed with the Pats’ ’96 Super Bowl team, followed Belichick and Bill Parcells to the Jets in ’97, and accompanied Belichick to New England in 2000. Despite being 36, Smith delivered in 2001. He returned two of his five INTs back for touchdowns and added a pick of Kurt Warner in the Pats’ Super Bowl XXXVI upset. Smith was a three-year Pats starter, keeping that gig at 37 in 2002.