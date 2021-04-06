Tether’s stablecoin set to land on Polkadot and Kusama By Cointelegraph

Tether’s stablecoin set to land on Polkadot and Kusama
Polkadot and Kusama users will benefit from a direct integration with Tether’s USDT when common good parachains launch. As announced by Tether on Tuesday, the stablecoin will launch both on Polkadot and Kusama, its cousin network.
Tether is the oldest stablecoin to reach significant adoption and it has recently surpassed $40 billion in circulating supply. Though there have been concerns in the past as for its reserve status, the company recently committed and followed through with periodic reserve audits.
