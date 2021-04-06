Tammin Sursok Hospitalized With Large Cyst in Her Ovary

WENN

The former ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress thanks her online followers for their outpouring support as she landed in hospital and doctors found out a large cyst in her ovary.

AceShowbiz –

Tammin Sursok was rushed to hospital on Saturday night (03Apr21), where doctors discovered a large cyst on her ovary.

The former “Pretty Little Liars” star took to her Instagram page to reveal the diagnosis as she told her followers she had been overwhelmed by the amount of messages from those who had experienced similar symptoms.

“After a lot of tests, we found out I have a large cyst in my right ovary. I will now be ok and going forward, knowing what it is, can manage and fix the problem,” the mother-of-two wrote.

Sharing a snap of herself in a hospital bed, with some screenshots of the replies from her followers next to the picture, Tammin continued, “So many of you also said that this subject is not really spoken about and how alone it makes you feel. So let’s talk about it. Let’s make women’s health a priority. It is completely unacceptable that so many live in constant pain and anguish with no real answers.”

“Let’s make it our mission to find these answers, let’s fight to get more research, let’s share our stories in the hope that together we can evoke change.”

It’s already been a difficult year for Tammin as her husband Sean McEwan tested positive for Covid-19 in January (21), and is still struggling with the after effects of having the virus.