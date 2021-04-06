T-Wolves’ Towns endorses Edwards as Rookie of the Year

The Rookie of the Year race is wide open in the NBA, but No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards has received the endorsement of Karl-Anthony Towns, who says his Minnesota Timberwolves teammate has proven he deserves the award.

“He’s the Rookie of the Year. I don’t know what else to say,” Towns told reporters. “He’s proven he’s the most talented player in the draft class. … He’s the best of the best.”

It’s hardly surprising that Towns would throw his support behind Edwards, but there’s no question that the rookie has emerged as an ROY front-runner. He is averaging over 17 points per game this season for the Timberwolves and, perhaps most importantly, he does not seem to have much competition.

LaMelo Ball looked like he was emerging as the favorite, but then he fractured his wrist last month and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, James Wiseman has struggled with the Warriors, with coach Steve Kerr recently acknowledging his slow development on the court.

Edwards’ main competition seems to be Tyrese Haliburton, who is averaging 13 points and five assists per game for the Sacramento Kings this season.