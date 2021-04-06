T.I. and Tiny Question Accusers’ Credibility as They Hide Identities in Response to New Allegations

WENN/Avalon

A lawyer for the ‘T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle’ stars issues a statement after three more women came forward with sexual assault, drugging and kidnapping allegations against the couple.

AceShowbiz –

T.I. and Tiny Harris (a.k.a. Tameka Cottle) challenge their accusers to reveal themselves publicly. The couple has issued a statement through their lawyer following new allegations brought forward by three women against them, but the pair question the alleged victims’ credibility because they continue to hide their identities.

“The Harrises are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly,” T.I. and Tiny’s lawyer Steve Sadow said to Billboard. “By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: Let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations.”

One of the new accusers alleged that she was “drugged and forced to take tons of molly and X” by the pair before being trafficked in Nevada, Miami and Florida, in 2010. At that time, she was 32 years old.

The second survivor claimed that she was only 20 years old when she was drugged then “raped by Clifford Harris and one of his male friends in a hotel in Miami, Florida, in May of 2010.” According to reports earlier this month, attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn was talking to a third alleged victim, who has also come forward with the same claims, at the time.

The three women joined “dozens” of women represented by Tyrone, who has urged authorities in California and Georgia to launch an investigation into the allegations. In the letter he sent to state and federal prosecutors Georgia and California, Tyrone wrote, “These women are unaware of each other, and without any leading on my part, they recount eerily similar events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment.”

T.I. and Tiny previously denied all the allegations. “These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media and now attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system,” their lawyer said. He further dubbed the accusations “baseless and unjustified,” before adding, “We fully expect that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming.”