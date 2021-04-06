Software firm Canva valued at $15 billion after latest investment By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1


(Reuters) – Australian software firm Canva on Tuesday said the company’s valuation had more than doubled to $15 billion following an investment of $71 million.

Sydney-based Canva, launched in 2013, offers an online design and publishing tool with templates for presentations, social media graphics and posters, among others.

Canva, which has more than 55 million monthly active users, said it achieved a 130% year-over-year rise in annual revenue, while remaining profitable.

Canva, which in June last year had said it was valued at $6 billion, counts American Airlines (NASDAQ:), Intel (NASDAQ:) and PayPal among its customers, according to the company website.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR