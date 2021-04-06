Softball Players of the Week

SEC Staff

Photo: Phil Ellsworth | ESPN Images

SEC Co-Players of the Week – Alabama’s Bailey Hemphill, a graduate utility player from Lafayette, La., led the offense in the series sweep of #24 Texas A&M, hitting .833 (5-for-6) with seven RBI and a .923 on-base percentage. Hemphill drew five walks in the series, becoming Alabama’s career walks leader and fourth in the SEC career rankings with 203.

Arkansas’ Braxton Burnside, a graduate infielder from Paragould, Ark., hit two home runs this week to set the Arkansas single-season home run record while guiding the Razorbacks to a three-game sweep at No. 25 Auburn. For the week, Burnside batted .571 with four hits (two doubles and two home runs), six RBI, five walks and two runs scored.

SEC Pitcher of the Week – Tennessee’s Ashley Rogers, a junior right-hander from Athens, Tenn., registered three complete-game wins against Liberty and #8/7 Kentucky. Rogers gave up just two hits and struck out eight batters in the shutout over the Flames. In wins on Friday and Sunday over the Wildcats, Rogers threw 14.0 innings, allowing just three runs on six hits and fanning 23 batters as the Lady Vols earned their first SEC series win of the season.

SEC Newcomer of the Week – Alabama’s Lexi Kilfoyl, a sophomore right-handed pitcher/designated player from Land O’Lakes, Fla., pitched and hit in all three wins over #24 Texas A&M. Kilfoyl earned a complete-game win in Friday’s opener, allowing just one earned run, before earning a save in game two. She also went 4-for-7 with five walks, three RBI and a .750 on-base percentage.

SEC Freshman of the Week – Missouri’s Jenna Laird, a freshman shortstop from East Meadow, N.Y., batted .667 with 10 hits, seven runs scored and four RBI as the Tigers went 4-0 on the week at Saint Louis and South Carolina. In the midweek game against the Billikens, Laird went 3-for-3 with an RBI double, two runs scored, two stolen bases and a walk. In the opening game versus the Gamecocks, she posted career-highs of four hits and three runs scored and added a double and two RBI.