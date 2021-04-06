Singapore authority issues crypto warning after PM falls prey to scammers By Cointelegraph

Officials in Singapore have issued a notice to would-be (BTC) and cryptocurrency investors, warning them of the dangers of engaging with such a volatile market.

Notably, the warning comes just 48 hours after Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong had his likeness appropriated by a user on the BitClout social token platform, who used the PM’s name to sell tokens worth a near combined $10,000.