Simon Webbe of Blue Feels ‘So Blessed’ as He Welcomes First Child

Instagram

Congratulations are in order for the 45-year-old British boybander and his wife Ayshen as she delivered their first child after nearly three years of marriage.

AceShowbiz –

Blue star Simon Webbe is a new dad.

The singer’s wife, Ayshen, has given birth to the couple’s first child together.

Simon announced the big news on his Instagram page on Tuesday (06Apr21), posting a shot of the newborn and adding, “We’re so blessed to announce we have a new arrival.”

“Our baby is doing well, Mummy is in recovery and Daddy is rushed off his feet!”

He added, “We want to be honest and let you know we’re in our perfect bubble – our pregnancy reveal was with @hellomag and you will finally get to meet our bundle of joy through them too! We can’t wait to introduce you to the most perfect baby. We’re so in love. Thank you so much for all your support – it means the world.”

<br />

The “new arrival” comes after two trying years for Webbe and his wife, who suffered miscarriages in early 2019 and 2020.

The baby is talent manager Ayshen’s first child, but Simon’s second – he also has a 24-year-old daughter from a previous relationship with Nicola Jones.

Simon’s Blue bandmate Antony Costa was among the first people to congratulate the new parents in the comments section beneath the singer’s post, writing, “Congratulations to you both… can’t wait to meet your new arrival. I think I’ll be the better uncle out of the lads.”