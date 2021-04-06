Shanna Moakler Reunites With Ex Oscar De La Hoya on Dinner After Breaking Up With Her BF

Instagram

Having been dating for about a year, the former Miss USA and Matthew Rondeau reportedly call it quits and have since ‘deleted photos of each other off of their Instagram accounts.’

Newly-single Shanna Moakler has recently reunited with ex Oscar De La Hoya. Having been unveiled to have split from boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, the former Miss USA reportedly enjoyed a dinner with the Olympic champion boxer.

Revealing Shanna’s relationship status with her beau of about a year was Entertainment Tonight. A source told the outlet, “Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau recently broke up, deleted photos of each other off of their Instagram accounts and unfollowed each other.”

Meanwhile, another source spilled to the publication that the 46-year-old recently met up with Oscar. The insider divulged, “Last Thursday night, April 1, Oscar De La Hoya and Shanna Moakler were seen in Pasadena at Maestro Mexican Restaurant for dinner and later at Mi Piace Lounge for drinks looking happy together.”

Shanna and Oscar began dating in October 1997 and went public with their engagement one year later. The former couple, who shares 22-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya, parted ways in 2000.

Years after the breakup, Shanna got married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker from 2004 to 2008. Together, they share 17-year-old son Landon Asher Barker and 15-year-old daughter Alabama Luella Barker.

In March, Shanna openly wished Travis “a long-lasting relationship” with his now-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. When speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she noted, “As long as she’s good to my children, this is the biggest point that I keep saying.”

“And my kids like her. That’s all I care about. My kids are happy. They’re happy. I have my own things going on and and and I think it’s great. I wish them all the best, ” she continued. “I know she’s giving them a lot of gifts as well, that I know that they love and appreciate… As much as Travis and I may have not agreed in the past on a lot of things and we had our own public ups and downs, we’ve always shared the fact that our children are our first priority.”